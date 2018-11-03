7:22 pm - Urvi and Kashish now start performing. The disco ball has been raised 10-feet high above the ground level. After posing for some time, both Urvi and Kashish fall very badly on the ground after losing balance. They get up again and are giving another shot. And they seem to have overcome their fear and posing like professionals.

7:21 pm - Boys and girls will now pair up to perform on top of the disco ball and make their chemistry shine to win the task.

7:19 pm - Aviral thinks karma has hit Tamanna because Kashish rejected her just she reject him. At the end of the day, Tamanna will now have to perform with Kashish.

7:17 pm - Kat takes Nishkarsh's name while Asma and Rushali takes Navi's name however Navi chooses Rushali. Tamanna and Urvi both take Kashish's name and Kashish chooses Urvi leaving Tamanna in shock.

7:15 pm - Girls and boys have now entered at a disco ball area. Milind Soman and Neeraj Gaba now ask girls to write the names of boys in cue cards with whom they want to perform.

7:13 pm - Kashish too invited Tamanna to join him on the ramp. This left Urvi disappointed because she expected Kashish to call her and be with her.

7:12 pm - Aviral (Love School season 3 finalist) tried to showcase chemistry with his body movements and called Tamanna on ramp to dance with him and she was expecting it as well. She liked him but she didn't like his dance performance.

7:11 pm - Chetan (Ex MTV Splitsvilla 11 contestant) didn't really struck the chord with girls. His bad luck follows him here as well.

7:10 pm - Navi is now up on the ramp and showcasing his well-toned abs and Rushali seems to be liking him.

7:09 pm - Urvi has literally taken Mohit by her performance on the table.

7:08 pm - Nishkarsh has impressed all the girls with his impeccable dance performance and Kat too joined him and seems to have made her decision to go with him.

7:07 pm - Now the boys will have to impress the girls to form a chemistry between them.

7:06 pm - After trying to get to know each other, lots of fun and dancing, girls come back to the model house.

7:05 pm - Tamanna is trying to communicate with Kashish Thakur (Roadies Xtreme winner) and Aviral Gupta (Love School).

7:04 pm - Tamanna, Malaica, Kat and others seem to be having a really good time with boys inside the pool like never before.

7:03 pm - Girls have now entered the pool in their skimpy two piece bikinis and are making boys go jaw-drop.

7:01 pm - Shirtless boys from MTV Roadies and Love School are waiting for girls inside the pool. Girls are going crazy after watching them. "Jo sabse lamba ladka hoga wo toh mera hi hoga," says Malaica.

Last Saturday, Shalu's India's Next Top Model 4 (INTM 4) journey ended on a bitter note as she failed to impress the judges with her mid-air runway walk. While there are only 8 girls left in the villa, they will now have to perform with boys in pairs in their upcoming task.

In tonight's episode, girls will be seen chilling with boys inside a swimming pool and will be seen making connections with them to get the chemistry right while performing the task together.

But before choosing a partner, boys will walk the ramp and girls will take the judges seat and rate them accordingly. However, the fun part here is that no one knows who they will choose from the boys as their partners.

While Tamanna and Urvi end up choosing the same boy, Rushali and Asma's choice will clash with each other as well. Now what will happen next, you will have to keep watching this space for the live updates from MTV India's Next Top Model 4 tonight at 7 pm.