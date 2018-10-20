7:14 pm - Rushali is walking with her hands on her waist to maintain her balance and she is doing it like professional.

7:13 pm - Now her rival Nisha walks the ramp. She is damn scared. Alisia tells her to see in the front but she continues to look down to keep her balance. Alisia tells her that she is disappointed with her performance.

7:12 pm - Tamanna now walks the ramp but fails to do the model walk on the narrow ramp. She struggles to get back on the ramp.

7:11 pm - Urvi completes the challenge but her walk didn't look like a ramp walk to other contestants.

7:08 pm - Riya is the first contestant to perform the bubble runway challenge. She falls off the ramp after reaching the half way. She crawls back again and begins the challenge from the start. And yet she falls 4-5 times.

7:05 pm - The girls will now be walking on a thin ramp in a bikini after getting inside a bubble. Karan Kundra will be guiding the models in the challenge. The winner of the challenge will get one step closer to the biggest power that one could possess.

7:03 pm -Judge Neeraj Gabba introduces contestants to Alisia Raut, runway coach, who will train the girls on how to walk the runway keeping themselves steady at the same time.

7:01 pm - Shefali, Rushali, Tamanna and Malaica have joined forces against Nisha. Nisha has created trouble for herself but was Tamanna really needed in this conversation?

In tonight's episode of INTM 4 (India's Next Top Model 4), new alliances will be formed and a double elimination will take placebased on the photoshoot done in pairs. Judges Malaika Arora Khan, Dabboo Ratnani, Milind Soman, Anusha Dandekar and Neeraj Gabba will be closely monitoring each and every contestant on the show.

Last Saturday on INTM 4, Rhea was eliminated from the show as she struggled through the underwater and ring of fire photoshoot with Milind Soman challenges.

Audience also witnessed a heated rivalry taking place between Tamanna and Nisha. And it looks like the bitterness among them is going to get toxic in the upcoming days.

Meanwhile, girls will be taking up various challenges on the show and try to move on to the next step to earn the title of India's Next Top Model 4.

