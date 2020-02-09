The 2G mobile internet services, which were restored in Kashmir last month, have been snapped again on Sunday, on the death anniversary of 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru was hanged on February 9, 2013.

A bandh has also been called by the banned organisation Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) on the death anniversary of Afzal Guru and also on February 11, which is the death anniversary of Maqbool Bhat -- founder of the organisation National Liberation Front (NLF).

A complete shut down is being observed across Kashmir as part of the strike called by the JKLF on the death anniversary of Afzal Guru. There are mild restrictions on parts of Srinagar, officials said.

The All Party Hurriyat Conference has called for a bandh in Kashmir on Afzal Guru's death anniversary.

Both Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhat were hanged in the Tihar jail. Afzal Guru was hanged in 2013, while Maqbool Bhat was in 1984.

J&K Police starts probe into JKLF's bid to incite violence

J&K Police have taken cognizance of the activities of banned organisation JKLF which is attempting to incite violence and disturb law & order situation in the Kashmir Valley, a police statement said.

"The affiliates of this banned outfit in the valley have circulated statements urging for violence in the forthcoming days and are propagating the messages and activities of an unlawful organisation," the statement said.