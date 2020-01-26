The mobile data services in Jammu and Kashmir were suspended till 6 pm on Sunday, January 26, ahead of celebrations of 71st Republic Day today. Also, the voice calling and the SMS has been suspended till 6 pm.

While mobile data services were suspended hours after their restoration on Saturday, mobile phone connectivity was suspended in the wee hours on Sunday.

Meanwhile, amid tight security, Republic day was celebrated in Jammu and Kashmir first time after the abrogation of Article 370 and after the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories on August 5.

The main Republic Day function took place at the winter capital in Jammu where Lt Governor GC Murmu hoisted the national flag.

In Kashmir, the main function took place at the Sheri Kashmir Cricket stadium in Srinagar where the advisor to Lt Governor, Farooq Khan, hoisted the national flag.

Khan addressed a few hundred people in the stadium and touched upon the various developmental schemes launched in the union territory.

Republic day functions in Kashmir

Cultural items were later presented by the students. Republic day functions are also being held all the district headquarters across Jammu and Kashmir.

With intelligence inputs suggesting possible militant attacks, there has been the additional deployment of police and paramilitary forces across the Valley.

In Srinagar, the shops remained closed and the police were seen stopping the vehicles and thoroughly checking them.

Limited internet restored in Kashmir

Limited mobile data services and internet were temporarily restored in Jammu and Kashmir from Saturday, ending nearly a six-month communications lockdown after Prime Minister Narendra Modi withdrew the Muslim majority region's autonomy.

Access will be limited to about 300 "whitelisted" websites and internet speed would remain low, the local Jammu and Kashmir government said in a notice late on Friday.

However, social media applications that allow "peer to peer" communication will continue to be banned, it said.

The decision will be reviewed on January 31, the notice added.

(With IANS inputs)