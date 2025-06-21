International Yoga Day 2025: PM Modi Leads in India as Thousands Join Celebrations Across Japan, Singapore, and Myanmar

As the world celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21, 2025, the ancient Indian practice once again united people across borders and cultures in a collective journey toward holistic wellness. With this year's theme, 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' the global celebrations emphasised the intrinsic link between individual well-being and planetary health.

In Singapore, hundreds gathered at the iconic Gardens by the Bay under the glowing Supertrees to participate in a serene yoga session. "A reminder that wellness begins from within," noted the High Commission of India in Singapore, highlighting how the event reflected the global message of harmony through breath, movement, and stillness. The event saw the presence of Dinesh Vasu Dash, Singapore's Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, as Guest of Honour.

In Myanmar, the Indian Consulate General in Mandalay hosted a yoga session that drew over 700 participants from across the region. The event was graced by Mandalay Chief Minister U Myo Aung, who joined in celebrating yoga's growing role in fostering discipline and inner balance.

Meanwhile, in Japan, more than 2,000 yoga enthusiasts came together at the iconic Tsukiji Hongwanji Buddhist Temple in Tokyo. The celebration was inaugurated by Yoshiko Ishiba, wife of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, and attended by senior dignitaries including Satoko Iwaya, wife of the Japanese Foreign Minister, Reverend Myoken Hayama, Reverend Tomohiro Kimura, Indian Ambassador Sibi George, and other diplomats and officials. Earlier, on Friday, the Osaka Expo 2025 also hosted a large-scale IDY event where Ambassador George and Osaka Vice Governor Shigeki Watanabe led the celebrations.

At home, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national celebration in Visakhapatnam, performing the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) alongside more than three lakh people at RK Beach. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister emphasised that yoga offers the world a direction of peace at a time of conflict, unrest, and instability. He urged the global community to embrace Yoga for Humanity 2.0, where inner peace becomes a global policy.

Now in its 11th year, the International Day of Yoga has evolved into a global phenomenon—observed on every continent, embraced by diverse communities, and continuously promoted by India as a symbol of traditional wisdom, sustainability, and unity. This year's theme has not only reinforced the importance of physical and mental well-being but also highlighted yoga's role in encouraging environmental consciousness and collective global harmony.

