Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga (IDY) has been celebrated worldwide on June 21 every year. The theme for this year's Yoga day is "Yoga for Humanity". The theme portrays how Yoga served humanity in alleviating suffering during the Covid Pandemic. PM Modi pointed out that Yoga is not just part of life for us, today, it has become a way of life. He said Yoga need not be limited to a particular time and location.

He said, "No matter how stressful we are, a few minutes of meditation relaxes us and increases our productivity. Therefore, we do not have to take yoga as extra work. We also have to know yoga and we also have to live yoga. We also have to achieve yoga, we also have to adopt yoga. When we start living yoga, Yoga Day will become a medium for us not to do yoga, but to celebrate our health, happiness and peace."

To start practising yoga on a regular basis, modern technology has helped bring all the asanas to your doorstep, or rather fingertips. With smartphones booming in this digital age, people can choose a healthy lifestyle right on their phones.

If you're an iPhone user, here are some iOS apps that offer end-to-end yoga guidance using modern technologies such as Machine Learning, body tracking and more.

Check out the list of top yoga and meditation apps for your iPhone.

Prayoga

Prayoga meaning experiment is an app that has reimagined ways of learning Yoga. The app attempts to bring yoga lessons directly to the iPhone and Apple Watch. Prayoga makes optimum use of watchOS and iOS technologies, and on the watch they provide a one-of-a-kind experience, the app guides users to perform asana's through audio streamed on the watch. ML and vision-based body tracking on Prayoga tracks up to 17 joints in the body to evaluate an Asana as it is being performed and gives real-time feedback on corrections in form.

UltraHuman

An interesting app that is a holistic platform for mind, body and sleep. They have some of the world's best content and the interface is minimalistic. Ultrahuman offers tools designed for both beginners and advanced practitioners. The platform combines cutting-edge science and art for our workouts, yoga, meditation & bedtime stories, which are driven by the knowledge and experience of the world's top neuroscientists, psychologists, musicians, authors, yoga experts, fitness & workout trainers. Ultrahuman is the complete guide that helps you stay fit, with its unique workout series, meditation and mindfulness courses and bedtime stories.

Wysa

Wysa is an emotionally intelligent chatbot that uses Al to react to the emotions you express. Unlock techniques that help you cope with challenges in a fun, conversational way. Wysa is used by more than a million people from all walks of life. Research-backed, widely used techniques of CBT, DBT, Yoga and meditation are employed to support you with depression, stress, anxiety, sleep, loss and a whole range of other mental health and wellness needs. A chatbot that is highly rated by its users who suffer from anxiety, depression and other struggles.

Cult.fit

cult.fit is a health and fitness powerhouse that takes a holistic approach to physical and mental well-being. The app makes workouts fun, mental fitness easy with yoga & meditation, and medical & lifestyle care hassle-free. Every workout or fitness session with cult.fit is designed to meet specific goals - be it weight loss, cardiovascular endurance, strength, stamina, or more. You need not be a regular gym-goer before joining our fitness sessions. In fact, you may never have visited a gym, but you could still start your fitness journey with cult.fit.

Asana Rebel

From losing weight to building strength, from high-intensity workouts to moving meditations: each piece of Asana Rebel is meant to fit every goal into your lifestyle. Asana Rebel is the app to help you reach all your health and fitness goals, it will empower you to get in shape, feel better, and stay inspired day after day.

Urban: Sleep & Meditation

UrbanYogi offers short guided meditations, daily motivation, sleep hypnosis and personal well-being coaching by world-renowned experts, personalised for the way users live their life. The app helps users feel less stressed, get better sleep and save mindful minutes to the Apple health app. Apart from health and relaxation tutorials, it has coaching content, motivation talks and streak tracking.