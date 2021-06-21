Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of International Day of Yoga on Monday launched the 'WHO M-Yoga' app as a 'great example' of the fusion of modern technology. With this, PM Modi aims to help spread yoga around the world and contribute to the efforts of the 'One World, One Health' motto. But there are many apps available on App Store that iPhone users can rely on to keep their yoga spirits alive.

As the world observes the 7th International Day of Yoga, here's a list of iOS apps that one way or the other makes perfect sense if you are just starting out your yoga journey or a regular practitioner.

Best iOS apps for yoga

Check out the list below for all your yoga-related needs right at your fingertips. Let's start with Yoga and Meditation Playlist Recommendation via Apple Music. With music everything is better.

High Vibes Yoga

With its long builds, ecstatic drops and trippy tribal- and house-influenced grooves, this playlist is designed for collective, high-energy yoga. This Apple Music playlist involves more rave than relaxation session. More Burning Man than bodhisattva. This music will help you limber up and find your inner animal and let it go. High Vibes Yoga playlist keeps rotating selections regularly, so if users hear something they like, they can add it to their library.

Worldwide Yoga

Worldwide Yoga is a playlist of yoga-ready music that spans genres, energies, eras and continents in an effort to celebrate not just yoga's incredible cultural reach, but the diversity of practices out there. And because there's no one way to do it, the style here varies, but the mood is consistent and uplifting throughout. Editors keep updating picks here regularly, so if users hear something they like, they can add it to their library.

Beats & Breath

At the heart of any yoga practice, however dynamic, is the breath: steady, present, often subtle. Covering the ideal range for tracking your breath to movement, here's a playlist designed to keep you focused and anchored—whether practicing or teaching. The style is eclectic, but the pulse isn't. Editors keep updating picks here regularly, so if users hear something they like, they can add it to their library.

Flow State

This is a playlist designed specifically for vinyasa practice. The range is varied, but the energy is steady and the mood upbeat: a perfect balance to keep your breath flowing while moving from pose to pose. Users can set it and forget it, or cherry-pick tracks to build their own custom course—it works either way. Flow State playlist keeps rotating selections regularly, so if users hear something they like, they can add it to their library.

Yoga apps for iOS

Given the current COVID situation, reliance on home-based yoga apps have gained popularity. Here's a list of some useful yoga apps to have on your iPhone.

UltraHuman

A fascinating app that is a holistic platform for mind, body and sleep. They have some of the world's best content and the interface is simply beautiful. Ultrahuman offers tools designed for both beginners and advanced practitioners. The platform combines cutting-edge science and art for our workouts, yoga, meditation & bedtime stories, which is driven by the knowledge and experience of the world's top neuroscientists, psychologists, musicians, authors, yoga experts, fitness & workout trainers. Ultrahuman is the complete guide that helps you stay fit, with its unique workout series, meditation and mindfulness courses and bedtime stories.

YogiFi

YogiFi is a unique yoga app designed keeping just the user in mind. Very often you are overwhelmed with so much content from yoga apps, online videos etc., You might have skipped yoga class due to traffic, time, conflicting priorities or just unable to keep up with pace along with others. The app offers flexible & personalised programs with daily motivation to integrate yoga into your daily lifestyle. It allows you to be with yourself and be on your own journey.

Calm

Calm is one of the best app for Sleep, Meditation and Relaxation. With Calm users can join the millions experiencing better sleep, lower stress, and less anxiety with our guided meditations, Sleep Stories, breathing programs, stretching exercises, and relaxing music. Calm is recommended by top psychologists, therapists, and mental health experts. The app has 100+ exclusive Sleep Stories for adults and children alike, featuring well-known talent such as Stephen Fry, Matthew McConaughey, Leona Lewis, and Jerome Flynn. Drift off to dreamland and wake up refreshed.

Yoga-Go

Yoga-Go combines customized fitness and weight loss plans, along with a healthy meal tracker, giving users an all-inclusive, anytime-anywhere solution to build a toned body, maintain balanced emotions, and harmonize their life. Yoga-Go is a source of simple home-based yoga workouts that will not take too much of your time.

Users can start a workout wherever they are at that moment. Yoga-Go workouts only take between 7-30 minutes, and you can burn up to 200 calories per session. It integrates with HealthKit, so users can export nutrition and exercise data from Yoga-Go to HealthKit, and import fitness data and weight and body measurements from HealthKit to Yoga-Go.

Aura

Aura is the simplest solution to reducing stress and increasing positivity through 3-minute meditations, personalized by AI. Aura is the best, AI-driven mindfulness meditation app for anyone interested in reducing stress & anxiety; Aura provides short and sweet, science-backed, and personalised mindfulness meditation exercises every day to make users happier.

Motivate

Motivate encourages users towards a driven, focused and inspired life with access to empowering full-length speeches from some of the world's most inspiring speakers exclusively in-app. Users can watch five new motivational videos each day or browse the library of thousands of videos including categories and curated playlists. Users can also listen on the go with background play and build your daily habits with positive reminders from customisable notifications.