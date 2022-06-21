Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday participated in the International Yoga Day 2022 celebrations at the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar city.

Sinha along with Union Minister of State Kapil Patil and senior officials of administration joined hundreds of people at the Dal Lake on Tuesday to perform Yoga.

"I urge all to embrace Yoga as an integral part of life for a holistic approach to health & well-being.

"YogaForHumanity theme for this year emphasizes the message of universal brotherhood in trying times.

"This invaluable gift to humanity is being used as a therapeutic intervention for various disorders & bringing equilibrium of body, mind and intellect", Sinha said in his message.

Similar functions were held at different organisational headquarters, including the army, paramilitary forces, police, civil defence, schools and other educational institutions across the union territory.

(With inputs from IANS)