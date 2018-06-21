While the world is celebrating International Yoga Day 2018, Mizoram in Northeast India has decided not to observe the day.

It was reported that Mizoram chief minister Lal Thanhawla and his cabinet may not participate in the event and many state officials did not even know of such an event.

"I do not know about any such event. I am currently in my constituency, carrying out rescue and relief works in the wake of the floods," Hindustan Times quoted Zodintluanga, the state cabinet minister for sports and youth affairs, as saying.