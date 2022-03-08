The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday flagged off its all women daredevil motorcycle team to Kanyakumari on International Women's Day.

BSF Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition "Empowerment Ride - 2022", an organisational mission for empowering women, was flagged off from India Gate by the BSF Wives Welfare Association (BWWA) President Nupur Singh.

The BSF women troopers are also known as Seema Bhawani.

Organised in association with Royal Enfield, 36 members of BSF Seema Bhawani All-Women Daredevil Motorcycle Team led by Inspector Himanshu Sirohi embarked on a grueling 5,280 km ride traversing through major cities all the way to Kanyakumari and onward to Chennai spreading the message of Women Empowerment across the nation.

This expedition is to travel through the length and breadth of the country, covering historical landmarks beginning from India Gate in Delhi leading to the Wagah Attari Border in Punjab and Statue of Unity in Gujarat before finally culminating at Royal Enfield's India Technical Centre in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

"The expedition will pass through Chandigarh, Amritsar, Attari, Bikaner, Jaipur, Udaipur, Gandhinagar, Kevadia, Nasik, Solapur, Hyderabad, Anantapur, Bengaluru and Kanyakumari before reaching its final destination in Chennai on March 28," the BSF said.

The team will also be interacting with school children, NCC volunteers and youth, various riding communities and audiences with an intent to sensitise and bring forth an awareness about the capabilities of women while emphasising freedom from bias, stereotypes and discrimination.

On this occasion, BWWA President Singh highlighted the important role of women in the development of the country and appreciated the efforts of the force in the field of women empowerment.

This expedition also aims to forge positive visibility of women, so as to encourage young girls and women across the country in stepping up for taking on major roles in shaping the future of the nation as well as to join the ranks of BSF.