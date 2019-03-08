Iconic Hollywood singer Annie Lennox in collaboration with her non-governmental organisation The Circle and Apple Music, to mark the international women's day released a short documentary highlighting the need for global women empowerment.

In the 1 minute 38-second video, Lennox narrates the improvements in women's rights over the century in terms of the right to vote, equal pay, access to education, freedom from violence, maternal health care. But, unfortunately, 1 in 3 women still face domestic or sexual violence in their lifetime, over 2.7 billion women are still legally restricted from having the same job choice as men, women make only 22.8-percent of parliamentarian seats in the world, despite improvement in health care large percentage of women die during pregnancy in developing countries, more than 603 million women still live in countries, where domestic violence is not considered crime and two out of three among 723 million (all genders included) uneducated in the world are women.

In the Apple Music documentary video, you can spot global celebrities including Annie Lennox, Ed Sheeran , Mary J Blige, Dua Lipa, , Paloma Faith, Farhan Akhtar (Bollywood actor), Gwendoline Christie, Yola, Hozier, Skin (Skunk Anansie), Livia Firth, Beverley Knight, Frank Carter, Nadine Shah, Eve Ensler, Ade Adepitan, Richard E Grant, Simon Neil (Biffy Clyro), Nina Nesbit, Frank Turner, Eddie Izzard, Richa Chadda and Emeli Sande hold placards to highlight the plight of the women face around the world.

The video ends with the call for equal rights for women and is the message is clear that global governments need to implement policies so that women get access to good education, jobs, equal human rights, which they truly deserve.

"In western countries, we're far more resourced than people are generally speaking in the so-called developing world," she said. "It isn't right that young girls cannot attend primary school or cannot attend secondary school. If they are living in poverty, they can't, therefore, have the skills that they need. They can't become literate, they can't read or write, and therefore they can't have a chance to get out of this poverty," AP News quoted Annie Lennox as saying.

Also, Apple Music to commemorate the international women's day has listed the top 20 most streamed female artists on its multimedia streaming service.

Here's the top 20 female singers list:

There are several guest playlists of artists such as Cardi B, PINK, Camila Cabello, Halsey, Brandi CarlileBebe Rexha and many more. You can go to the browse section of the Apple Music to listen to music sung by popular female stars.