The Women's Day is being celebrated since the 1910s. While women old and young have to treated with respect all through our life, March 8 is internationally recognised day to remember the struggle and fight, the women went through to get equal rights to be it right to vote, pay parity and many other fundamental rights.

Today, to commemorate the International Women's Day, WhatsApp has five dedicated stickers representing a different aspect of the woman and are worth sharing on the messenger app to wish and make it a special day for the ladies you know.

Here are top women-inspired WhatsApp stickers available on the messenger app:

Feminist: From Wonder Women to quotes from Maya Angelou, this is the ultimate sticker collection of everything female empowerment. It is available for Android version of WhatsApp only.

Salty: Salty is a fun sticker pack created by WhatsApp product designer, Alisa K., for those times when you're proud to show some attitude. Alisa sought inspiration from emotions she saw on people's faces, including her friends, and what she experiences every day. I think we can all relate! It is available on Android and iOS.

Fearless & Fabulous: Fearless & Fabulous is a compilation of strong, powerful, and diverse women. Created by illustrator and designer, Ann Shen, F&F celebrates grit, determination, spirit and love. It is available on Android and iOS.

Shreya Doodles: Shreya is a female artist from India whose cute doodles have captured the hearts of over 212K followers on Instagram. It is available on Android only.

Dibujando los días: Whether you're feeling like superwoman, or having a case of the Mondays, this sticker pack by Mexican artist Mayuli offers a sticker for any mood. It is available for Android only.

