International space mission carrying Indian astronaut scheduled for next month

The country is all set to create history once again in its space journey as an Indian astronaut will fly to the International Space Station (ISS) next month as part of an international space mission, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, said on Friday.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Indian Air Force will be part of the upcoming Axiom Space mission, Ax-4, scheduled for May 2025.

This marks the first time an Indian will travel to the ISS, and the first human spaceflight by an Indian in over four decades since Rakesh Sharma's legendary mission in 1984.

After a high-level review meeting with top officials from ISRO and the Department of Space, Minister Singh said this will be a defining moment for India's space ambitions.

"The mission reflects the country's growing stature in global space collaborations and showcases India's readiness for human spaceflight," he said.

"Such missions are not just scientific achievements but are aligned with the larger vision of a self-reliant and developed India," Singh added.

ISRO Chairman Dr V. Narayanan said Shukla is fully prepared for the mission, which is expected to provide valuable hands-on experience for India's future crewed missions, including the Gaganyaan project.

Shukla, a decorated test pilot, was among those shortlisted under ISRO's Human Spaceflight Programme.

His training and journey to the ISS will help India build deeper expertise in spaceflight operations, microgravity adaptation, and safety procedures.

Unlike the symbolic first spaceflight in 1984, this mission is focused on operational readiness and international collaboration.

The minister said that India's partnership with international agencies and private players shows its commitment to becoming a global leader in space.

The Minister was also briefed on several key developments by ISRO since January 2025. These include the release of data from the Aditya L1 solar mission, successful tests of docking and undocking technologies, and the firing of India's most powerful liquid engine yet.

ISRO also marked its 100th launch from Sriharikota and supported national events like the Kumbh Mela using satellite-based monitoring.

(With inputs from IANS)