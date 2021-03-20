To acknowledge the significance of happiness in the lives of people around the world, International Day of Happiness is observed by the United Nations (UN) every year.

Helsinki, the capital of Finland topped the chart as the happiest city in the world according to the World Happiness Report published by the UN last year.

Since 2013, the International Day of Happiness is being celebrated by the UN. The United Nations General Assembly, in a resolution, on July 12th, 2012, proclaimed March 20th as the International Day of Happiness.

Hunger, lack of education and awareness, lack of affordable medical facilities and violation of human rights are some of the big causes of unhappiness around the world . The International Day of happiness is observed annually to address these issues.

This year, share these World Happy Day quotes, messages, greetings, wishes, images with your loved ones to commemorate the celebration.

International Day of Happiness 2021: Share quotes, messages, greetings, wishes, images on Facebook, Instagram, Facebook