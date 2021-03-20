To acknowledge the significance of happiness in the lives of people around the world, International Day of Happiness is observed by the United Nations (UN) every year.
Helsinki, the capital of Finland topped the chart as the happiest city in the world according to the World Happiness Report published by the UN last year.
Since 2013, the International Day of Happiness is being celebrated by the UN. The United Nations General Assembly, in a resolution, on July 12th, 2012, proclaimed March 20th as the International Day of Happiness.
Hunger, lack of education and awareness, lack of affordable medical facilities and violation of human rights are some of the big causes of unhappiness around the world . The International Day of happiness is observed annually to address these issues.
This year, share these World Happy Day quotes, messages, greetings, wishes, images with your loved ones to commemorate the celebration.
International Day of Happiness 2021: Share quotes, messages, greetings, wishes, images on Facebook, Instagram, Facebook
- Being happy doesn't mean that everything is perfect. It means that you've decided to look beyond the imperfections—Gerard Way
- Happiness doesn't depend on what we have, but it does depend on how we feel toward what we have. We can be happy with little and miserable with much—William D. Hoard
- Rules for Happiness: something to do, someone to love, something to hope for—Immanuel Kant
- Everywhere you go, take a smile with you—Sasha Azevedo
- If you want to live a happy life, tie it to a goal, not to people or objects—Albert Einstein
- It is not how much we have, but how much we enjoy, that makes happiness—Charles Spurgeon
- Very little is needed to make a happy life; it is all within yourself, in your way of thinking—Marcus Aurelius
- The secret of happiness is to admire without desiring—Carl Sandburg
- Optimism is a happiness magnet. If you stay positive, good things and good people will be drawn to you—Mary Lou Retton
- Happiness resides not in possessions, and not in gold, happiness dwells in the soul—Democritus