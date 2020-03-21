From the very paper you take to write to the house you live, the foods you eat and what not. We never in real realise how everyday forests and wildlife become a part of our daily life. And yet, we have nothing to give them in gratitude.

Forests, their sustainable management of the resources are the only key to combat the global climatic changes. On this light, a day for the forests was first proclaimed on 21 March 2012 in the UN General Assembly.

The day celebrates raises awareness of the importance of conservation of all the types of forests that cover almost one third of the Earth's land mass, becoming home to more than 80% of the terrestrial species of animals, plants and insects.

Theme for IDF 2020

Under the United Nations, the United Nations Forum on Forests and the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) of the UN in collaboration with Governments, the Collaborative Partnership on Forests and other relevant organizations in the field celebrate the annually on March 21.

The theme for this year's celebration is 'Forests and Biodiversity.'

The theme for each IDF is chosen by the Collaborative Partnership on Forests. On every IDF, all the countries worldwide are encouraged to undertake local, national and international efforts to organize activities involving forests and trees, such as tree planting and awareness campaigns.

Let's breathe with the trees

How are you planning to live a day for the trees around out there? Sitting board at home on these self-isolation days, check out how you can mark yourself for the International Day of Forests 2020:

You can either organise or even join the events celebration forests and biodiversity. There is a lot to do after all- planting saplings, watering them, organising art exhibitions, symposiums, poster and photo competitions, and even a hot debate among those school going prodigies.

Always up with the phones on hand? Then why not use your social networking sites to promote and share the idea of the day! Share the logo, banner and posters and even some tweets and posts by any noted figures in the media.

Use the hashtag #IntlForestDay and join talks on social media.

Pass on the idea and message of the day by clicking a picture of those tiny saplings on your balconies and share it among your friends and followers.

Let the world go green today and forever.

Watch the IDF video spot

Watch the virtual programme for the 2020 International Day of Forests

https://youtu.be/nVqiDskE9Cs