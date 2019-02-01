Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal's delivery of the Interim Budget 2019 on Friday, February 1, prompted Twitterati to fill social media with tweets, posts and hilarious memes.
While an Interim Budget does not announce schemes, Goyal digressed from tradition to announce PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana and Rashtriya Gokul Yojana among others.
The Budget drew mixed reactions from the crowd. Here are the best ones.
How's the Josh?
How's the Josh..??
?Soldiers :- High Sir,
?Farmers :- High Sir,
?Middle Class :- High Sir,
?Whole country :- High Sir
Thanking PM Shri @narendramodi
Ji & @PiyushGoyal
ji for giving a holistic and an all round development budget. #BudgetForNewIndia
1. If my salary is 500001 then I have to pay 12500
Donate that 1 & save 12500?
2. After all deduction Taxable income is 50000, why should I pay
After Tution fees , home loan EMI, PF, investment you have 5 lakhs then pay tax !#Budget2019
Some have taken a dig at Rahul Gandhi.
"How's the HOSH?"
-GAAYAB SIR ?#BudgetSession2019 pic.twitter.com/PlOZLjsM18
ये समझ नहीं पाए क्या हो रहा है
दरशल इनको समझ भी नहीं आया #Budget2019 न तो ये ऐसा रोते जैसे इनके घर से कोई गया
एक बात और #बिरोधीयो की कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं आयी अभी तक इनको भी समझ नहीं आया pic.twitter.com/NkgRaWlIDl
Some took a dig at Congress.
This man asks the real questions.
How will the Indian middle class be celebrating today?!
Bring the budget to the Gully.
After #budget2019 pic.twitter.com/rhJubABsxf