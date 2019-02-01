Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal's delivery of the Interim Budget 2019 on Friday, February 1, prompted Twitterati to fill social media with tweets, posts and hilarious memes.

While an Interim Budget does not announce schemes, Goyal digressed from tradition to announce PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana and Rashtriya Gokul Yojana among others.

The Budget drew mixed reactions from the crowd. Here are the best ones.

How's the Josh?

#Budget2019

How's the Josh..??



?Soldiers :- High Sir,



?Farmers :- High Sir,



?Middle Class :- High Sir,



?Whole country :- High Sir



Thanking PM Shri @narendramodi

Ji & @PiyushGoyal

ji for giving a holistic and an all round development budget. #BudgetForNewIndia — Rahul Ranjan (@contact2r) February 1, 2019

Many people asking this 2 question



1. If my salary is 500001 then I have to pay 12500



Donate that 1 & save 12500?



2. After all deduction Taxable income is 50000, why should I pay



After Tution fees , home loan EMI, PF, investment you have 5 lakhs then pay tax !#Budget2019 — Indian ☺ (@Iam_Vrm) February 1, 2019

Every month 500, daily Rs 17, this is the biggest insult of our farmer by Mr @narendramodi #Budget2019 — Hansraj (@Hansraj_Lampuwa) February 1, 2019

Some have taken a dig at Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi sitting there like a lost little boy. Probably does not understand a word Piyush Goyal is speaking???#Budget2019 #BudgetForNewIndia pic.twitter.com/3IZ7yMNY5Y — ModiFor2019??? (@naik_213) February 1, 2019

कैमरामैन ने कितनी सही टाइमिंग पर फोटो ली है ???



ये समझ नहीं पाए क्या हो रहा है



दरशल इनको समझ भी नहीं आया #Budget2019 न तो ये ऐसा रोते जैसे इनके घर से कोई गया



एक बात और #बिरोधीयो की कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं आयी अभी तक इनको भी समझ नहीं आया pic.twitter.com/NkgRaWlIDl — Subhash Chandra (@Subhash_Viswkrm) February 1, 2019

Some took a dig at Congress.

This is the only critism @INCIndia was able to come up with about #Budget2019 ? pic.twitter.com/MHfie6w1m7 — Err... (@Gujju_Er) February 1, 2019

This man asks the real questions.

Not being pessimistic or something but you can only enjoy these new tax laws when you have a salary, for which you need a job. Ok, bye. #HowsTheJobs#Budget2019 — Suryansh Pathak (@thisissuryansh) February 1, 2019

How will the Indian middle class be celebrating today?!

Salaried employees around the country right now.#Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/4D9jV4Uthx — Maruti Mohanty (@maruti_mohanty) February 1, 2019

Bring the budget to the Gully.