Insurance firms lob sueball at security firm Trustwave for failing to protect consumers

After failing to serve its clienteles' consumers in the 2009 Heartland data breach, security firm Trustwave is now facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit filed by two insurance companies.

Lexington Insurance Company and Beazley Insurance Company are seeking $30 million penalty from Trustwave to recoup insurance fees paid to a customer for botching its purpose to protect consumers. In January 2009, a malware hit Heartland Payment Systems and stole details of over 100 million payment cards.

Trustwave reportedly failed to intercept the malware on both insurance companies' network for months, which led to one of the biggest data breaches of the decade. According to Trustwave, the plaintiffs lack substantial evidence to prove its case.

At the time of the cyberattack, Heartland had more than 650 clients under its wing and was forced to pay over $148 million in settlement fees for various lawsuits and other re-mediation costs and expenses.

Lexington and Beazley paid Heartland $20 million and $10 million, respectively, per insurance agreement. In the civil lawsuit filed last month in Illinois, the insurance firms said they are hoping to recover those costs, adding that Trustwave had failed to serve its duty.

The breach was announced by Heartland in 2009 but the the SQL injection attack that led to bypass security standards of Trustwave had already happened since July 2007.

Payments technology firm Visa released a report on the matter, citing Trustwave's mistakes amid the scandal. After investigating Heartland's servers, Heartland was approved by Trustwave to handle credit card data in a certification called PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard).

Visa discovered that Trustwave ignored Heartland having not used a firewall, its use of vendor-supplied passwords, insufficient protection for its data storage system, failure to regularly monitor servers, and failure to provide unique identification to each consumer.

Trustwave has released a statement to deny the allegations cited by Lexington and Beazley. It sad:

Trustwave provided Heartland with an assessment of its compliance with PCI DSS. However, such an assessment, as the contract at issue makes clear, in no way guarantees that the company examined has not or cannot be breached. Trustwave did not manage Heartland's information security, and at no time did Heartland assign blame for the breach or make any claim against Trustwave. The insurers' demand related to a decade-old breach is entirely without merit. Trustwave initiated the lawsuit in order to obtain a resolution of these baseless demands and intends to pursue this matter vigorously.

It is not the first time Trustwave faced a lawsuit due to negligence. In 2014, two banks in the United States sued the company for negligence over the Target data breach. The court sided Trustwave after finding no evidence that it should have been responsible for securing Target's card data.

In 2006, a casino operator has the same concern, leading to the theft of more than 300,000 payment card details from its customers. The case was resolved.