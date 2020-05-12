Esha Deol may not have been as successful as her mother Hema Malini and father Dharmendra in the filmy business, but, over the years, she has made a huge fan following. Though her films and choice of couldn't do justice to her impeccable acting talent, it remains a known fact that the actress had acting running through her veins. Whether it was the pressure of being the child of such legendary actors or the unnecessary comparison we can't point out for sure, but, it did take away a lot from what Esha could have given to the industry.

The daughter of the 'He Man' of Bollywood, Esha also has some similar traits. We caught ample glimpse of it on Roadies where her fierce, strong and competitive side came out and also at a fashion show where they weren't given the respect they deserve. Esha Deol had walked off in anger, holding Hema Malini's hands, when an amcee had stopped Hema from talking about Esha's personal project.

Esha loses her cool

Hema Malini and Esha Deol had walked the ramp for designer Sanjukta Dutta at the Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai in 2018. After the ramp walk, Hema Malini was interacting with the media and also spoke Esha's film Cakewalk. However, as soon as she gave the mic to Esha to speak about the film, one of the organisers interrupted them and said that there were only supposed to do photo ops. This irked Esha who held her mother's hand and walked away saying, 'Let her speak'.

Second pregnancy

Esha Deol is now a mother to two lovely daughters – Radhya and Miraya. Talking about her second pregnancy, Esha had said that she had no idea that she was pregnant with Miraya. Talking about it, she had told TOI, "Second time when I was pregnant, I didn't know. I was shocked, you know I didn't know. I definitely wanted a second baby and I was in Goa celebrating Radhya's birthday around that time. And I was sitting over there, crying. I am wondering what's going on and then I came back to Bombay and I got to know I am preggo."

We are glad that even for a short period, we got to see the incredible mother-daughter duo walk the ramp together.