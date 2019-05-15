Instagram is working on many features and changes that are going to change a lot of things for its users and influencers. While the news of Instagram hiding like counts on the platform has brought mixed feelings, it's not the only big change that is going to embrace the social media app. If you haven't updated your Instagram app, a new version has arrived with a few changes that you might or might not like.

Instagram for Android received a new update and with it came a major redesign. The change is mainly for the profile page of Instagram accounts, where things have been shuffled a bit. Users are familiar with the years-long design where the profile photo appears on the top left with the user's name and bio beneath. The counter for Posts, Followers, Following alongside "Edit Profile" option is alongside the profile photo.

The profile design has been unchanged for a long time, making it quite familiar and easy to use. But Instagram decided to bring a new change to the way profiles look and users might need some time to adjust to it.

The new design for Instagram profiles now show the handle right on top and the name user has chosen to be displayed just below it in larger font size. This way, the name of the account holder is highlighted. The account bio, if the user has added, appears below the name in a smaller font, followed by the number of followers and the accounts that the user follows. The number of Posts is no longer shown on the profile.

The profile photo appears on the top right corner, just below the settings menu and story archives. There's a bigger Edit Profile button, which also separates the profile information from the content posted on the account. Users' Stories will appear below the edit button followed by photos and videos users have posted on the account.

Check out the difference below:

Instagram is clearly putting the focus on the content here and the information, which would otherwise miss the visitor's attention. The change is as big as the upcoming features like new Stories camera UI with Create Mode, Shopping from Creators option, Donation Stickers and hiding the precious likes, which is the bread and butter for a lot of influencers out there.

Hiding the likes on photos doesn't take away much from genuine influencers as they can still share statistics about the post's reach. This will help businesses connect with the right influencers.