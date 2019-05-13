Currently, Instagram is the most used social media platform owned by Facebook. Its filters and features are one of the main reasons behind the success of Instagram. To make it more engaging and appealing, Facebook adds new and path-breaking features to Instagram from time to time. Now, Instagram has started testing a new Sticker feature that will show the lyrics of the music that is being played in the stories background.

Previously, this feature was predicted in April by Jane Manchun Wong when she reverse-engineered codes of the photo-sharing platform. She also showcased how the new feature works in a short music video "Never Gonna Give You Up" by Rick Ashley, where lyrics of the song could be seen along with the song sticker, as reported by The Verge. In the recent tweet, Jane revealed that Instagram has improved the UI of the upcoming lyrics feature.

As of now, it is not clear what region will this feature be made available in, and when it will be available for users. If it comes in the near future, then Instagram stories are set to become more absorbing and better looking.

Last year, Facebook brought music feature to Instagram stories, which allows users to add a song to the background of the story. Users could even add specific clips for their pictures and videos posted as Stories. Along with the music feature, Instagram also introduced new countdowns and question stickers for live videos.

Moreover, during the general election of 2019 in India, Instagram added a new sticker of a hand with a blue tick to promote voting and to encourage people to cast their vote.

As Instagram added music feature and is preparing to include lyrics in stories, it clearly hints that Facebook is planning to outfox TikTok and Snapchat, which are grabbing more users for its short video contents. So, we are hoping that Instagram might come with more filters like TikTok in the future.