It was on May 08 that Kangana Ranaut was tested positive for coronavirus. After going for self-isolation in her home, the Bollywood starlet, on her Instagram page, claimed that she will destroy and demolish Covid-19. The actress also called the Covid pandemic a ''small-time flu'', and claimed that it is psyching quite a few people. And now, the actress has revealed that Instagram has deleted this post.

Kangana Ranaut sarcastically trolls Instagram

Kangana Ranaut, in the recent post, alleged that Instagram had deleted her post as she vowed to destroy coronavirus pandemic. The actress took a sarcastic jibe at Instagram saying that there is a Covid fan club.

"Instagram has deleted my post where I threatened to demolish Covid because some were hurt. Matlab terrorists and communists sympathizers suna tha Twitter pe lekin Covid fan club awesome. It's been two days here on Insta but don't think will last here more than a week," the actress wrote on her Instagram page.

Kangana Ranaut: The lady of controversies

Kangana Ranaut has been a controversial figure in the Indian entertainment industry since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Post the death of Sushant, Kangana made several allegations regarding the drug racket in Bollywood, and she also assured that she will expose the drug users in the industry.

Recently, post the West Bengal elections, Kangana Ranaut urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "tame" the Chief Minister of West Bengal. She also requested Modi to show his ''virat roop'' to Mamata Banerjee. In one of her tweets, Kangana even called Mamata an ''unleashed monster''. Post her controversial remarks, Twitter suspended the account of Kangana temporarily, and now she is using Instagram to share her thoughts.

As Kangana Ranaut has called coronavirus a ''small-time flu'', it may be considered as misinformation by Instagram at this crucial pandemic time, and several people believe that her Instagram account will be also suspended soon.