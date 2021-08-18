The advent of social media platforms has revolutionized all courses of human lives, and the entertainment industry is no different. In the earlier days, entering into the film industry and marking a person's presence felt was considered a Himalayan task. However, after the arrival of Instagram, Facebook, and other social networking platforms, people got the freedom to showcase their talents, and this opportunity has helped several talents to foray into the entertainment industry. One such personality is Jasnya Jayadeesh, an Instagram celebrity who is slowly marking her presence felt in Mollywood.

Passion for dance made Jasnya a popular figure

Jasnya Jayadeesh became a noted figure among Mollywood audiences after becoming the title winner of Amrita TV's Super Dancer Junior 7 Reality Show. Later, she represented Kerala in a dance competition organized by the Ministry of Human Resource and Development and won the silver medal for the southern state.

"I consider it as a milestone achievement. I contested for my home state and bagged the silver medal. This dance competition organized by MHRD was very special for me, as it gave me a chance to meet and study different cultures and art forms of various types," said Jasnya.

From Instagram to big screen

Jasnya is now one of the most popular Instagram celebrities in Kerala. The young girl enjoys a huge fan following of 4,75,000, and most of her posts and pictures used to go viral among the Kerala youth.

She made her Mollywood debut with the movie Swarnamalsyangal, directed by popular television host GS Pradeep, known for his game show Ashwamedham. According to Jasnya, acting in Swarnamalsyangal was a big turning point in her life, as the film starred big names like Vijay Babu, Anna Reshma, Swasika, and Siddique.

Jasnya is currently awaiting the release of her new movie Kunjeldho, directed by Mathukutty. The film has young star Asif Ali in the lead role, and Jasnya is playing a crucial role in this movie. The supporting star cast in the movie includes Vineeth Sreenivasan, Gopika Udayan, Siddique, Rekha, and Sudheesh. Shaan Rahman is composing the music of this movie, while the editing is carried out by Ranjan Abraham.

Talking about her experience working in Kunjeldho, Jasnya said, "Kunjeldo totally a different experience. In the initial days of the filming, everyone seems stranger. However, Asif Ikka who is so humble noticed me, and started talking to me. We soon became very good friends. The entire crew of Kunjeldho was fun-packed. Mathukutty brother was a cool director. As I befriended everyone, I literally felt that I reached a college," added Jasnya.

Kunjeldho was expected to hit the screens on August 27, 2021 as a part of Onam celebrations in Kerala. However, due to the Covid pandemic, theaters in the state are shut, and the release has been postponed.