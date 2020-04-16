Asif Ali is one of the most versatile young actors in Mollywood, and he has several times proved that he can portray any kinds of role with perfection on screen. The actor will be next seen playing the lead role in a movie titled 'Kuttavum Shikshayum' which is being directed by acclaimed filmmaker, Rajeev Ravi.

Asif Ali's role in Kuttavum Shikshayum revealed

As per sources, Asif Ali will be playing the role of a police officer in this movie. The movie is an investigative thriller, and the actor's character comprises of both positive and negative shades.

It should be noted that Asif Ali is playing the role of a police officer for the third time in his career. The actor initially wore the Khakhi uniform in 'Ithu Thaanda Police' which was a box-office disaster. Later, he portrayed a memorable cameo as a lazy cop in the Mammootty film 'Unda'.

Due to coronavirus lockdown, makers of Kuttavum Shikshyaum have postponed the shooting of the film. After the lockdown, the shooting will be resumed in Rajasthan and Kerala.

Apart from Asif Ali, this Rajeev Ravi directorial will also star Sunny Wayne, Sharafuddeen, Senthil, and Alencier in other prominent roles.

Asif Ali awaiting the release of Kunjeldo

Asif Ali is currently awaiting the release of Kunjeldho. The film marks the directorial debut of popular radio jockey Mathukutty. The film is expected to be a breezy commercial entertainer set in the backdrop of a college campus.

Writer-director Vineeth Sreenivasan is also playing a crucial role in Kunjeldho. The supporting star cast includes Gopika Udhayan, Siddique, Rekha and Sudheesh. Shaan Rahman is composing the music of this movie, and it is produced by Suvin K Varkey and Prashobh Krishna. The film will hit the theaters once the nationwide lockdown comes to an end.