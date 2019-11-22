Director Nisam Basheer's Malayalam movie Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha (KEM), featuring Asif Ali and Veena Nandakumar in the lead roles, has received positive review and rating from the audience.

Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha is a family drama and director Nisam Basheer has written the script and dialogues for the movie, which has been produced by Listin Stephen under the banner Magic Frames. The film has received a U certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.15 hours.

Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha story: The movie is about a farmer named Sleevachan, who stays with his mother and four older sisters. After getting all his sisters married, he decides to get married himself. But he lacks the ability to relate to women other than his mother or sister. This gets him in worried about his married life. How he manages the situation forms the crux of the story.

Performance: Asif Ali has delivered his career-best performance, which is the highlight of Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha. Veena Nandakumar has done justice to her role and her chemistry with the hero is good. Basil Joseph, Jaffer Idukki, Ravindran and others have also done a good job and are the assets of the movie, says the audience.

Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see the audience's verdict.

#KettiyolaanuEnteMalakha ~ a very good first half with good performance from #AsifAli & Heroine... Asif's recent best performance by all means.. 2nd half progressing...

#KettiyolaanuEnteMalakha: Interval : Good Entertaining First Half With #AsifAli Stealing The Show Started Slowly,Got Better After The Marriage Portion & Ended On A High Note At Interval So Far Good Debut By #NisamBasheer

Watched #KettiyolaanuEnteMalakha Good Movie ❤️ A Simple Beautiful Feel Good Movie #AsifAli Good Debut By Nisam Basheer ✌️ My Rating : 3.25/5

