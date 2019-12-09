Bareilly has finally found its jhumka. Taking a cue actress Sadhana's chartbuster song Jhumka gira re, which made the city famous, the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) finally installed the jhumka structure at Parsakhera trisection.

Jhumka to be 14-feet high, embedded with stones

Almost 53 years ago, the song was from Sunil Dutt-Sadhana Starrer Mera Saya, released in 1966 and Bareilly, since then, has been known for its jhumka (earring). The song popularized the city although the city has no relation with jhumka in reality. According to BDA officials, around 40 per cent work remains and it is expected to be completed by the month-end.

The jhumka will be ready by the New Year eve. The jhumka which is 14-feet high and weighs around two quintals is ready but the work of landscaping, beautification and lighting around the main structure remains to be done. The jhumka, which will be embedded with colourful stones and zari work, is 2.43 meters in diameter. - BDA secretary A K Singh.

Jhumka to be inaugurated in January

The jhumka is likely to be formally inaugurated in January. The spot where the main structure is installed is to be developed in a manner that will give the structure a landscape look, with beautiful lighting enhancing its appeal. Trained artisans have been employed for the purpose and efforts are on to turn the area into a major tourist spot.

The BDA official further said that the project had been inordinately delayed due to glitches in identifying a suitable place for setting up of the jhumka, fund crunch and no-objection (NOC) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

In July, the BDA had sought the NHAI's approval for installing a jhumka in Parsakhera which has now been cleared. The BDA had conceived the project around three years ago, taking a cue from a song Jhumka gira re which popularized the city and associated it with the jhumka, although the city has no relation with jhumka in reality.