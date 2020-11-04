OnePlus has become a household name in India and it's making its presence felt in the land of Nizams in the most royal fashion. Hyderabad is home to OnePlus' largest Experience Store in the world and it is aptly called OnePlus Nizam Palace. Here you'll be reading all about the new OnePlus store and it's safe to say there's a lot more to it than meets the eye.

OnePlus Nizam Palace is an architectural marvel and has a consistent theme inside out. Much like OnePlus phones, this new store is all about details and OnePlus hasn't spared anything. OnePlus is currently present in over 5,000 offline stores, including partnered stores across India and the OnePlus Nizam Palace is part of the company's attempt to boost its offline presence in the country.

OnePlus Nizam Palace: Fascinating facts

OnePlus Nizam Palace is the world's largest OnePlus Experience Store, spread across 16,000 sq. ft. It's nothing like Apple Park campus or Amazon Campus for that matter, but it sure makes a statement with its architectural prowess.

OnePlus Nizam Palace is located in Hyderabad's Himayat Nagar Road and aligned with OnePlus' philosophy of burdenless design. The store features an outer aluminium facade with a red brick wall beneath, symbolising a bright, lustrous future and brand's loyal, rooted community, respectively. Besides that, the layers outside the building depict modern and traditional architecture of Hyderabad. The clean white finish on the outside of the building and nano-material will withstand dust and keep the whiteness intact.

OnePlus Experience Store also has some tech-leading aspects inside like the interactive desks for product catalogues and horizontal LED walls, which showcase photos shot by users across India using OnePlus phones. There is a large customer service centre with dedicated glass cubicles for customers to meet and consult service execs in full transparency.

"Highlighting the futuristic elements of the brand, the visual display elements offer one of a kind consumer experience with holographic display of the key product features, while emulating a camera lens effect," OnePlus said.

OnePlus Nizam Palace will also be the hub for community meet-ups in Hyderabad as and when gatherings are permitted again in a post-COVID world. Speaking of COVID-19, the store has deployed safety and hygiene practices while adhering to the government protocol with thorough sanitation of store premises, social distancing measures, frequent staff temperature checks and mandatory use of masks.

Wonder why Hyderabad? OnePlus India GM Vikas Agarwal said: "We chose Hyderabad to open our first R&D centre in the country and today we are proud to be back in the city with our largest experience store. The new OnePlus Nizam Palace sets a new benchmark in the retail segment redefining how consumers experience the premium OnePlus offerings."