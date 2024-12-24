It was a Bigg Boss reunion of sorts as Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain bumped into Mannara Chopra during Laughter Chefs season 2 shoot. Vicky and Ankita were posing for the cameras when they saw Mannara walking towards them. While Vicky couldn't control his excitement on seeing his former friend, Lokhande had a very casual reaction.

Social media reactions

The trio met and even interacted with the paps. However, the whole video has made netizens come up with a lot of thoughts and opinions. Let's take a look at some of them. "Vicky was genuinely happy after seeing her," wrote a user. "Ankita gives right reaction towards her," another user commented. "Vicky is more excited to see Mannara than she is to see him," a social media user wrote.

"Mannara is always over the top," another social media user commented. "Ankita always gives negative and jealousy vibes," read a comment. "Ankita is so pure but Mannara is so negative," another comment read. "Ankita is so insecure," "Ankita needs to move on" were some more comments on the video.

Mannara and Vicky's bond in Bigg Boss 17 had left Ankita Lokhande upset. Vicky and Ankita saw a lot of ups and downs due to the former's bond with the Chopra girl. In an interview post the show, the Pavitra Rishta actress was asked about whether she would like to be friends with Mannara in the real life. Lokhande had said that she would not approach anyone to be her friend.

However, she added that she was right there for anyone who wanted to come and be her friend. "I am here. Anyone who wants to be my friend is more than welcome. I am not going to approach anyone for that matter. I am done."