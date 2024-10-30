Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship has been under massive scrutiny ever since their Bigg Boss 17 journey. The couple went through a roller coaster of emotions inside the Bigg Boss house. From being each other's rock to even contemplating divorce; the two had to juggle a lot. And ever since their exit, the couple has been on the radar of social media.

Social media reactions

Every time the couple steps out together, netizens find something or the other to complain about. And when Vicky and Ankita recently attended Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash, a section felt something wasn't right between the two. "She is always grumpy, making faces," wrote a user. "One of the worst couples of the industry," another user commented.

"They both are fake," a social media user wrote. "He never understands what Ankita wants," another social media user commented. "Something is wrong between the two," read a comment. "Worst couple ever," another person commented. "Boring couple," read another comment. "They don't look good and happy together," was one more of the comments on the video doing the rounds.

Ankita on being unfiltered

After their exit from the Bigg Boss house, the couple had to defend everything they had said on the show. Ankita reasoned that since they had been friends for years, they say whatever comes to their mind without any filters.

"We got married after being friends for years. We just say things (in jest), and it was taken seriously. I'm not sensible, and I need to be more sensible and be aware of what I speak when I'm in front of the camera. I'm still learning. If our relationship was not that strong, then maybe we may not even fight," the Pavitra Rishta actress had said after coming out of the BB house.