A 25-year-old software engineer from Chennai was kidnapped and robbed by a gang of four men on Hosur Road in Bengaluru last week.

Anurag Sharma works as a senior systems manager at Infosys' Chennai campus. He had come to Bengaluru for some work on January 26 and was returning home late on January 31.

The incident occurred when Anurag was waiting at Hosur Road after he missed his bus and was figuring out other transport options. Soon, a Maruti van pulled over and occupants offered a ride claiming that they were also heading to Chennai.

Anurag was dragged inside the van by a few people and the kidnappers fled the scene. Inside the van, he was tortured for nearly nine hours and beaten with an iron rod.

The kidnappers tied his hands and legs, pushed him under the seat and searched his pockets. The gang fished out his wallet which had Rs 2,000 cash and a debit card. Threatening him at knifepoint, they asked Anurag for the PIN number and withdrew Rs 45,000 from different ATMs, reported Deccan Herald.

The gang took Anurag to four ATMs. After ensuring that he had no money left, they dumped him near Chandapura.

Anurag was severely injured and managed to get himself admitted to nearby Narayana Multi-Speciality Hospital with the help of some locals. "I vividly remember two names, Rahul and Umesh being used repeatedly by the gangsters," Anurag told TOI.

Parappana Agrahara police have filed an FIR and said that they have identified the accused. The police are also substantiating the CCTV footage and gathering information on the vehicle used.