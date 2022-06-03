Although the warring factions of the J&K Congress had presented a united face while observing the 31st death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, infighting in the party is likely to be intensified in days to come.

The 31st death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was observed on May 21 when Ghulam Nabi Azad had shared the dais with J&K Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir.

The decision of all loyalists of Ghulam Nabi Azad to boycott the two-day "Chintan Shivar" of the party held at the picturesque Patnitop hill station in Ramban district is a clear indication that chances of unity are bleak.

Wishing anonymity, a senior Congress leader told International Bussiness Times that Ghulam Nabi Azad and all his loyalists were invited to the important conclave, which was organized to set the agenda for the party in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"By boycotting the Chintan Shivar, the dissidents have made it clear that they are not interested to participate in any activity of the party", he said and added that the issue of Azad's loyalists skipping the important event was discussed during the conclave.

AICC general secretary in-charge J&K and Rajya Sabha member Rajni Patil especially came to attend the conclave to give responsibilities to all leaders ahead of coming assembly elections in the UT.

Azad loyalists decide to boycott the convention at eleventh hours

Sources said that loyalists of Ghulam Nabi Azad had given their consent to attend the "Chitan Shivar" but at the eleventh hour they decided to boycott it. "Azad loyalists have even booked their rooms at Patnitop to attend the conclave", sources said and added that Ghulam Nabi Azad has also given his consent to attend the "Shivar".

"It appears that dissidents decided to boycott the conclave after Congress high command released the list of candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections", sources said, adding, "Azad was expecting a berth in the Upper House but high-command ignored his claim".

Loyalists want Azad as party chief in assembly elections

Although the Congress high command has repeatedly made it clear that there is no change of change in leadership, loyalists of Azad have been demanding that the incumbent J&K president Ghulam Ahmed Mir is not capable to lead the party in the coming assembly elections.

This group suggested the party high-command appoint Azad as party chief to fight the coming elections in J&K.

In November 2021, the majority of Azad loyalists had submitted mass resignations to Sonia Gandhi. Azad loyalists had resigned from all posts of the Congress party. They submitted their resignations directly to Sonia Gandhi to ignore the incumbent J&K party chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir.