After the humiliating defeat of the party in the just-concluded assembly elections of five states, infighting in the Jammu and Kashmir Congress has intensified as a faction boycotted the meetings convened by AICC general secretary Rajni Patil to review working of the organization in the Union Territory.

To mount pressure on the high-command leaders - who owe their allegiance with the party's stalwart Ghulam Nabi Azad, have deliberately skipped the meetings convened by Rajni Patil, in-charge of J&K Congress.

During his five-day tour in Jammu and Kashmir, Patil convened important meetings in both regions to review the working of the party.

Realizing that is an appropriate time to mount pressure on high-command, loyalists of Ghulam Nabi Azad have stepped up attack on J&K Congress Committee chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir. Sources said that after the declaration of the results of five states, Azad has given a message to its loyalists in J&K to step up attacks on Mir to mount pressure on the high command.

Azad loyalists to devise fresh strategy after assembly results

As Congress, the high command is facing intense pressure due to the debacle of the party in five states, Azad loyalists have intensified their activities to take the official body of the party in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Now we will think beyond just boycotting official functions. We will sit together next week to devise a strategy to take on our opponents in the party", a staunch loyalist of Azad told International Business Times.

Wishing anonymity, the leader said that it was high time to mount pressure on the high command to change leadership in J&K. He said that the next course of action will be announced after watching developments at the national level.

Loyalists want Azad as party chief in assembly elections

Although the Congress high command has repeatedly made it clear that there is no change of change in leadership, a faction in the party bluntly told party leader Sonia Gandhi that the incumbent J&K president Ghulam Ahmed Mir is not capable to lead the party in coming assembly elections.

This faction suggested the party high-command appoint Azad as party chief to fight the coming elections in J&K.

In November 2021, the majority of Azad loyalists had submitted mass resignations to Sonia Gandhi. Azad loyalists had resigned from all posts of the Congress party. They submitted their resignations directly to Sonia Gandhi to ignore the incumbent J&K party chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir.

Rajni Patil optimistic of unity

Although knives are out in J&K, Rajni Patil is still optimistic that the party will unitedly face the coming assembly elections in the Union Territory. She said that Congress won't split into two groups and the party would emerge stronger in the coming days.

Interacting with media persons at Srinagar, Patil admitted that there are some differences among senior leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad but she was confident that such issues would be sorted out before assembly elections.