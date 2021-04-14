Although Ghulam Nabi Azad, former leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, had deliberately chosen Jammu as 'battle-ground' to declare war against Congress high-command, his loyalists in J&K have yet not received any signal for the next course of action.

"Our leader has asked us to wait till May 2", a former minister in the J&K government, who owes his allegiance with Azad, told the International Business Times. "We are in constant touch with him. Next course of action will be announced very soon", informed the ex-minister, on the condition of anonymity.

The former minister, who was instrumental in organizing an event of G-23 leaders at Jammu on February 27 under the banner of the Gandhi Global Family, says, "The future course of action will be decided after May 2 when results of the assembly elections of five states will be announced".

Azad loyalists in J&K Congress are already on the radar of the high-command for 'boycotting' official functions for the last six months.

During his recent visit to Delhi, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief G A Mir had sought permission from the high-command to take action against all Azad loyalists. It is believed that, in the first phase, action will be taken against those who were instrumental in organizing an event at Jammu on February 27 in which other leaders of G-23 were also present.

Azad had invited G-23 leaders at Jammu

Realizing that J&K in general and Jammu, in particular, is a place from where he can mobilize maximum political strength, Azad had invited leaders of G-23 for the Gandhi Global Family event in this town. Apart from Azad, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Hooda and Raj Babbar had attended the event. Platform of this function was utilized to project Azad as leader of the G-23. All leaders of G-23 had lauded Azad but regretted that Congress leadership had not re-nominated him to the Rajya Sabha.

Former ministers, ex-legislators and other loyalists of Azad had worked hard to make the event successful. It was all due to the sincere efforts of Azad loyalists that large numbers of people were turned up in the function in which none of the loyalists of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief G A Mir were invited. In another function, organized by Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust on the very next day, Azad praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being a leader who did not hide his past.