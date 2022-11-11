The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal filed by the Jammu and Kashmir administration against an order of the National Human Rights Commission to pay compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of 12 children who died in the Ramnagar area of Udhampur district due to consumption of spurious cough syrup.

According to a news agency, a bench of Justices M R Shah and M M Sundresh said officers were found to be negligent and it does not find any reason to interfere in the matter.

"Your officers are found to be negligent. They ought to have been vigilant. Don't compel us to say things about the food and industry department. The health of citizens is in their hands. They don't perform duties at all. They can't play with the lives of citizens. It is their duty to check and verify things", the news agency reported while quoting the observations of the bench.

The Apex court was hearing a plea filed by the Jammu and Kashmir administration challenging the order of the High Court which had dismissed its plea against the NHRC order.

Earlier NHRC ordered compensation for infant deaths

In January 2021, the NHRC recommended a compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of 12 children who died due to the consumption of spurious medicines in the Udhampur district between December 2019 and January 2020.

The NHRC ordered the compensation in favor of the victims' families, observing that there was no denial of lapse in the case though the drugs department of Jammu and Kashmir does not want to own the responsibility for it.

The complaint regarding the deaths of the infants, aged between one and four years, due to consumption of spurious drugs was lodged before the commission by prominent Jammu-based social activist Sukesh C Khajuria, following which the NHRC issued a show-cause notice to the J&K government in September 2020.

Notable on November 16, 2021, the Health and Medical Education Department of J&K said in compliance with the order passed by NHRC, a sanction was being accorded to the release of Rs 36 lakh for 12 infant victims of spurious drugs in Ramnagar following approval by the Administrative Council but later the government decided to challenge the order of the NHRC.

