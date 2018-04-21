A four-month-old baby was found raped and murdered in a basement in Rajwada area of Indore, Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours Thursday, April 19. The police have identified a suspect on CCTV footage and have taken him into custody for interrogation.

The autopsy reports confirmed that the infant was raped as she bore injury marks on her private parts. She died of the head injuries she sustained during the sexual assault, the Times of India reported.

Indore: Girl under one year of age killed after allegedly being raped in MG Road police station limits. Police reached the spot after getting information that a child's body is lying unattended with blood spots around it. One arrested #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/FSvno5Mwr4 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2018

On Thursday night, the infant was sleeping with her parents on a porch when the suspect got hold of her. The CCTV footage showed the suspect reaching the spot on a cycle. He took the girl on his shoulder to a commercial complex at around 4.45 am. The footage later shows him walking out all by himself.

The infant's mother claimed that she had woken up at 5.30 am and noticed that her daughter was missing. Her parents could not find her, following which they filed a complaint with the Sarafa police station, reported TOI.

The baby was found around 11.30 am Friday after a shopkeeper spotted her. The police recovered the body that was lying with blood stains all over the stairs. She was taken to the nearby state-run MY Hospital.

"Policemen were in the area when the incident took place. But the four-month-old girl was sleeping with other men and women and the perpetrator was one of them. The policemen didn't know that he was not a family member and had ill intentions," DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra told TOI.

After reviewing the CCTV footage, the police have nabbed a suspect who is reportedly a family member. The police have also seized his blood-stained clothes and his cycle. "The CCTV images show that he took the girl to the basement of the building, some 50 meters away from where the family was sleeping, and her body was recovered in the afternoon," the police officer was quoted as saying by News 18.