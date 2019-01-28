An 18-month old infant fell from an escalator on Sunday, January 27, at Srirampura Metro station in Bengaluru and plummeted on the road below causing serious injury.

The terrible incident took place around 8.15 pm when Hasini, daughter of Jayachandra from Prakashnagar, Rajajinagar, fell from her grandfather's arms and landed on Mahakavi Kuvempu Road, which is 50 meters below the metro station in the Rajaji Nagar locality.

According to the police, the toddler was carried by her grandfather in his arms on the escalator when he lost his balance and the child fell through a gap right next to the escalator and landed on the road.

Hasini is in critical condition as she has suffered a severe head injury and is being treated at Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health. Doctors said she has been put on a ventilator.

According to some witnesses, the child had fallen onto the road in front of a moving motorcycle but the rider somehow managed to stop the bike in time, impeding further dangers.

The biker rushed the child to the nearby KC General Hospital, from where the doctors referred the child to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) due to the head injury.

But the child was again moved from NIMHANS to Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health due to her critical condition as the hospital lacked a spare ventilator.