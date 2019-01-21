Thackeray biopic is just around the corner to unfold the life of the late political leader and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on the silver screen and many people, who were associated with him, have been reminiscing Thackeray's good deeds and his helping nature. And Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one such celebrity who has been very close friends with Thackeray.

During the trailer launch of Thackeray, Amitabh Bachchan, who was present as a special guest during the event, said that he wouldn't have been alive today if it wouldn't have been for Bal Thackeray who extended a helping hand when the superstar needed the most.

Bachchan recalled the time when he had got criticial injured while shooting for a scene of his 1983 coolie. While the entire country prayed for his well-being, Bachchan said that it was Thackeray who provided him a Shiv Seva ambulance to rush him immediately to the hospital in Mumbai.

"Balasaheb helped me when I needed it most. If it had not been for him, I would not have been alive today," Bachchan was quoted as saying by Times Now adding that he had immense respect for the Shiv Sena chief apart from being a good friend.

Talking about their close friendship, Bachchan said that Thackeray treated his wife Jaya Bachchan like his own daughter-in-law and shared several other stories about the political leader.

In Thackeray biopic, Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the Shiv Sena Supremo alongside Amrita Rao who will portray Meenatai Thackeray, with a team of dedicated national and international award-winning technicians. Presented by Sanjay Raut, produced by Raut'ers Entertainment LLP, Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Carnival Motion Pictures, directed by Abhijit Panse, Thackeray is slated for a worldwide release on January 25, 2019.