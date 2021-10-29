Puneeth Rajkumar's death shocked not just the film industry, but also the actor's millions of admirers worldwide. On October 29, he died in Bengaluru's Vikram Hospital. The actor was transported to the hospital early today following a heart attack.

Numerous stars and close friends of Puneeth in the business have expressed their grief and condolences on social media. Basavaraj S Bommai, Karnataka's Chief Minister, visited Vikram Hospital to check on Puneeth Rajkumar, while he was hospitalised there.

The power actor

Sonu Sood conveyed his sadness on Twitter. "Heartbroken I'll always miss you. #PuneethRajkumar," he wrote. Puneeth's death shocks and saddens Lakshmi Manchu, a friend of the late actor's family. "OMG!!!!!!!! Nooooooo. This can't be! What gives? Best wishes to the family. Let your soul rest in peace. Too soon #PuneethRajkumar

"This hurts so much!" wrote Prithviraj Sukumara to Puneeth Rajkumar's fans. Goodbye, superstar! May his family, friends, and millions of followers find the fortitude to bear this loss! #PuneethRajkumar

Puneeth Rajkumar was the son of famed actors Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar. He was titled Power Star due to his status as one of the most celebrated performers in Indian cinema. Puneeth Rajkumar earned a huge fan base in South India due to his outstanding representation of characters onscreen.

Puneeth Rajkumar was dubbed the Power Star by fans not just for his modest demeanour but also for his demeanour toward his followers. Additionally, the celebrity welcomed fans to his mansion for a meet-and-greet. 40 of the 49 films in which he appeared surpassed the 100-day mark in theatres. Puneeth Rajkumar was a Power Star in every meaning of the word due to his films' 90% success record.

Puneeth Rajkumar received the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his performance in Bettada Hoovu as Ramu. Additionally, he received the Karnataka State Award for Best Child Artist for his work on Chalisuva Modagalu and Yeradu Nakshatragalu.

Contributions during covid

Throughout 2020 and 2021, Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar participated in the nation's fight against Covid-19 by raising awareness and donating money. He utilised his celebrity platform to spread awareness about the epidemic and encourage his admirers to follow Covid policy.

During the second wave of Covid-19 in 2021, Puneeth Rajkumar delivered a crucial video message with the Bengaluru City Police. Then he said, "Behave appropriately and be fearless. We must fight together. First, we must all get immunised."

Puneeth Rajkumar encouraged his admirers to wear masks and not to be afraid of the illness.

Last year, Puneeth Rajkumar donated Rs 50 lakh to the Karnataka CM Relief Fund to help the state combat Covid-19.

He told the convocation about his efforts to the pandemic fight: "We are also feeding them with rations. They must return to work to survive. Hope the work is done quickly. I hope things return to normal shortly. At home, I hope everyone takes it more seriously. People like cops, physicians, and nurses fight for us. We should all remain home and be secure."

Puneeth Rajkumar claimed the Kannada film industry has banded together to help individuals who had lost jobs because of the epidemic. He said, "We work on close to 140 projects a year in this large business. Many projects were underway. Some individuals rely on daily earnings, and there are many unions. Many of them are currently unemployed, so we as an industry banded together to aid. We strive to provide their fundamental necessities. I realise it will take months to get back on track. We realise that you need to remain home now and deal with the rest later."