Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar died of a heart attack on Friday, October 26. The actor, popularly known as 'powerstar' of the Kannada film industry, took his last breath at the age of 46. He was admitted to the Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru after he complained of chest pain at around 11:30 am on Friday.

The mortal remains of Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar were taken to his residence in Sadashivnagar in Bengaluru where fans have already gathered in huge numbers to pay their last respect to the departed actor.

Puneeth Rajkumar came from a family of film artists. He was the son of legendary actor, Rajkumar.

started his career as a child artist and also won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his performance in Bettada Hoovu in 1985. He acted in over 29 Kannada films including Yuvarathnaa, Raajakumara, Anjani Putra, Power, and Appu.

He was one of the highest paid actors in the Kannada film industry.

He has been dubbed by media and fans as "Powerstar". Besides being called 'Powerstar', the Kannada actor also earned the nickname of Appu following the release of the film with the same name. The 2002 romantic comedy marked his debut as a lead actor. Appu was received well upon release and completed 200 days in theaters.

His passing away has left a huge void in the hearts of millions of fans. It's a huge loss for the Indian film industry. May his soul rest in peace!