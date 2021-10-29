Making a mark in the field of lights, camera and action is not a cakewalk. Starting from scratch, Amit Misra's journey has been no less than a rollercoaster ride. Being associated with films like No Entry (2005), Welcome (2007), Thank You (2011) and Ready (2011), he has learnt a lot.

Being a bright student during school days, he got carried away when someone sarcastically complimented him that he looks like a hero, he claims. Taking it on a positive note, he completed his further studies from Delhi and zeroed down to two career options – IPS officer or an actor. While IPS looked tough to him because he had no financial support, he went on to pursue his studies in ICWA after which he became an accounts tutor. It was during this time that he joined a theatre group after having good earnings from his job as a teacher.

Having gained confidence on stage, he then deep-dived into modelling and started working as an approved artist by Doordarshan. To pursue his dream of becoming an actor, he moved to Mumbai to make a career in showbiz. Speaking about this struggling phase, the actor-director said, "One thing I learnt after moving to Mumbai was that the city won't keep me unemployed. Every day was a new ray of hope for me, and I thoroughly enjoyed the process."

After giving endless auditions, he saw the light when he bagged a role in a TV serial. Eventually, he went on to work with known actors, directors and production houses for several feature films. He went on to learn filmmaking after that started writing scripts as well. Beginning as an artist, he has worked as an executive producer for a few projects and has also got into film distribution, he has donned various hats in his career.

On the professional side, he is all set to come up with his forthcoming film. The untitled Hindi feature film will see him as a writer, director and producer. When asked about its development, he said, "Things are under process, and the film is said to go on floors in 2022." Sharing his excitement, he stated that he cannot wait to take the director's chair for his project.