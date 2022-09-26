Eminent personalities from the Hindi film industry will attend the fourth edition of Indus Valley International Film Festival (IVIFF), to be held at Chandigarh from September 26 to October 2, 2022.

Eminent producers, directors and actors such as Rahul Mittra, Anurag Basu, Madhur Bhandarkar, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Mukesh Chhabra, Rajit Kapur, Brahmanand Singh, Ketki Pandit, among others will attend the event to be opened today in Chandigarh.

The fourth edition of Indus Valley International Film Festival (IVIFF) is being held in partnership with the UT Administration's departments of Culture and Tourism. Supported by CITCO, the event will be hosted at the Tagore theatre, with additional venues being Piccadilly Cineplex and Chandigarh Club.

As many as 50 films will be screened from 15 countries, including India, Bhutan, Canada, USA, Denmark, Australia, Italy, Iran, Serbia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal. A musical concert, workshops and master classes will also be organised, apart from a film bazaar is also being established where makers can pitch their films, shows or web series and seek support.

The first edition of this ambitious Promethean event was held in 2019 at New Delhi. This event showcases films primarily from South and South-East Asian nations.

People from some top OTTs, studios and TV channels have agreed to participate in it. The highlight of the festival will be a masterclass by noted filmmaker-actor Rahul Mittra on film production, marketing and business and one by popular actor-writer-director Saurabh Shukla and ace casting director on acting.

South Asia's first Borderless-Internationally Travelling film festival, the Indus Valley International Film Festival (IVIFF)' was founded by Harsh Narayan under SAFACH (South Asia Forum for Art and Creative Heritage), that seeks to create South Asia's First Travelling International Film Festival IVIFF.