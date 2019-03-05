As the two arch-rivals -India and Pakistan- continue to lock horns against each other, a cross-border marriage between a Rajasthani man and his Pakistani bride were called off. The tension between the two countries escalated after Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing that killed over 40 CRPF jawans in Jammu and Kasmir's Pulwama district on February 14.

Mahendra Singh, 23, a resident of Khejad Ka Paar village in the border district of Barmer had booked tickets of the Thar Express to Pakistan on Saturday and was supposed to tie the knot with Chagan Kanwar of Sinoi village in Amarkot district of Sindh province. He was supposed to travel with five of his family members.

According to Railways, the train was not allowed to leave due to the suspension of its operation by Pakistan authorities in the wake of soaring tensions between the two nations. The train used to run between Pakistan's Lahore and India's Attari on Monday and Thursday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Mahendra Singh, said, "We faced a lot of issues in getting visas. I spoke to Gajendra Singh for getting the visas for Pakistan. It was only because of him that we were able to get visas for five people. We had made all preparations and distributed invitation cards to the relatives."

The tension escalated following a pre-dawn airstrike on a Jasih-e-Mohammad terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot sector at 3:30 am on February 26 killing 200-300 terrorists. A day after, Pakistani jets violating the Indian air space and dropped bombs in Rajouri sector after which one of their fighters was shot down.