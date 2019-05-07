A 13-year-old Indian-American hate crime victim was struck down intentionally by a motorist who thought she was a Muslim. The victim, identified as 23-year-old Dhriti, is still in a coma. The incident happened 0n April 23 last month, when Dhriti and other members of her family were crossing a road in Sunnyvale, California. All of a sudden a motorist struck them down intentionally.

Over $600,000 has been raised for the treatment of Dhriti. As of Monday (May 6) evening, the GoFundMe page, created to help the seventh-grader Dhriti Narayan's family cover the medical costs, had raised more than $600,000. The target was $500,000, reports the American Bazaar online news portal.

The family was targeted because the motorist, Isaiah Peoples, thought they were Muslim.

Seven others, including Dhriti's father Rajesh Narayan and her nine-year-old brother Prakhar, were injured in the incident.

Dhriti is currently in a coma following severe trauma and head injuries.

Since the fundraising appeal went live on GoFundMe seven days ago, more than 12,360 people donated money.

The fundraiser on the site reads: "While our hearts and prayer go to Dhriti for her speedy recovery but a huge medical bill and potential rehab costs are expected for her recovery.

"We, friends of Dhriti's family, who were touched by her and her family's caring and helpful nature, are actively working with family members and other friends along with appropriate organisations and organising this fund-raising campaign to support the family at this difficult time."

Peoples was arraigned in Santa Clara County Superior Court in San Jose on May 3. He was charged on eight counts of attempted murder. His next hearing will be on May 16.

