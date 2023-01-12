There's an important message for IndiGo passengers who have an upcoming trip this week. In a statement on Thursday, the low-cost Indian airline announced that its customer support systems will be non-functional for 6 hours on Saturday.

IndiGo alerted its passengers about scheduled maintenance on Saturday from 12:30 midnight till 6:30 a.m. This means passengers who are scheduled to travel over the weekend must plan their airlines-related concerns accordingly. Moreover, this will affect web check-in, which is done prior to a scheduled flight.

"Our systems will be undergoing an upgrade on 14th January 2023 which will impact our website, app and call centre from 00:30 hrs to 6:30 hrs (India time)," IndiGo said in a statement.

IndiGo flying high

IndiGo announced last week that its fleet now consists of 300 aircraft. Currently, IndiGo operates the Airbus A320 CEO and NEO, the A321 NEO, and the ATR 72-600 aircraft. The 300-aircraft-strong fleet will help in catering to the growing passenger volume, as Indian aviation marks recovery and growth in 2023.

IndiGo is amongst the fastest-growing low-cost carriers in the world. With its fleet of 300 aircraft, the airline is operating over 1,600 plus daily flights and connecting 76 domestic destinations and 26 international destinations.

Indigo flew ahead of other airlines during November with 55.7 percent share of the domestic aviation sector, while Vistara secured the second slot with a market share of 9.3 percent in November last year. As per the data for November 2022 of aviation regulator DGCA, Indigo carried 65.01 lakh air passengers during the month while Vistara carried 10.87 lakh.