IndiGo employees rejoice. In a much-awaited move, India's low-cost airline has rolled out Zonal Employees Discount with Air France, KLM and Qatar Airways. IndiGo already has codeshare partnership with these airlines, which now allows the employees of India's largest airline by fleet and passengers carried to avail of discounted tickets on three airlines.

IndiGo and Qatar Airways reactivated their codeshare partnership in April this year. With this, each carrier on its distribution system can sell seats on other's flights. The codeshare agreement was originally signed between the two airlines in November 2019.

In May, IndiGo and Air France-KLM announced the implementation of a codeshare partnership after the agreement was signed between the airlines in December last year. Besides being able to sell seats on other's flights, the airlines enjoy a wider network of routes.

Additionally, IndiGo also has codeshare partnerships with Turkish Airlines, Qantas and American Airlines.