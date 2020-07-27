India's largest airline by market share, IndiGo has announced further salary cuts for its employees. As per the latest development, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rono Dutta is set to take a 35% salary cut. Moreover, senior vice-president(s) is to take 30%, vice-President could take 25%, and associate vice-president will take a hit of 15%.

Paycuts expected

Chief Executive Officer (CEO): 35%

Senior vice-president(s): 30%

Vice-President: 25%

Associate vice-president: 15%.

Salaries of Indigo pilots to further decline

The pilots of IndiGo have been told to take a salary cut of further 28% which will come into effect from September 1. The company had already announced a salary cut for its pilots last month. The sources had confirmed that the pay cut stands somewhere around 40%.

However, the latest announcement will not have any effect on the lower staff as they have not been handed a salary cut from the management. The airline industry had taken a huge hit amidst the cancellation of flight operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak.