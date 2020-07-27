indigo flight
India's largest airline by market share, IndiGo has announced further salary cuts for its employees. As per the latest development, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rono Dutta is set to take a 35% salary cut. Moreover, senior vice-president(s) is to take 30%, vice-President could take 25%, and associate vice-president will take a hit of 15%.

Paycuts expected

Chief Executive Officer (CEO): 35%
Senior vice-president(s): 30%
Vice-President: 25%
Associate vice-president: 15%.

Salaries of Indigo pilots to further decline

The pilots of IndiGo have been told to take a salary cut of further 28% which will come into effect from September 1. The company had already announced a salary cut for its pilots last month. The sources had confirmed that the pay cut stands somewhere around 40%.

However, the latest announcement will not have any effect on the lower staff as they have not been handed a salary cut from the management. The airline industry had taken a huge hit amidst the cancellation of flight operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

