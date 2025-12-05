Lakhs of commuters have been affected by Indigo's crisis in the last few days. From cancellations to delays, the airline has been hit by disruptions in its operations. Rahul Vaidya also took to social media to share his ordeal. The singer was all set to go to Kolkata to perform from Goa to Bombay but his flight got cancelled.

Rahul's post

"One of the worst days to fly! And we have a show in Kolkata tonight... and still don't know how we are going to reach there!" he wrote. In another post, the singer shared his first-hand experience in the delay. The ace singer revealed that he had to pay Rs 4.20 lakh for flight tickets from Goa to Mumbai. And it would charge another bomb to go to Kolkata from Mumbai.

"These boarding cards are worth 4.20 lakhs and it's just till Bombay... and now Mumbai to Kolkata will be separate. This is the most expensive domestic travel ever done by me," he added.

Nia's post

Television actress Nia Sharma also took to social media to share how her domestic ticket cost her Rs 54K. "My boarding pass is for 54k... and it's domestic travel," she wrote.

Nia added that she and her team have had to take three different flights to reach their destination. She added that despite paying such a high price, she wasn't sure if she would reach her destination on time. "Thanks for getting me on this flight, however you did it. Now hoping you all make it too. Hair aur makeup ke bina kya hi kar lungi main," she wrote.

Indigo's statement

However, she later shared videos showing that her team took different flights but they all reached the destination on time. Indigo has had to cancel over 180-200 flights for the last two days. "We extend a heartfelt apology to all our customers and industry stakeholders who have been impacted by these events. IndiGo teams are working diligently and making all efforts with the support of MOCA, DGCA, BCAS, AAI, and airport operators to reduce the cascading impact of these delays and restore normalcy," IndiGo said in a statement posted on X.