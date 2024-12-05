India's largest airline, IndiGo, has recently come under the spotlight following a report by AirHelp, a European air passenger claims processing agency. The report placed IndiGo at the 103rd position out of 109 airlines analyzed, ranking it as one of the world's worst airlines. This report has been met with strong refutation from IndiGo, which has consistently scored high on punctuality and has the lowest customer complaint ratio for an airline of its size and scale of operations.

IndiGo's response to AirHelp's report

In a statement, IndiGo highlighted that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's aviation regulator, publishes data on airline punctuality and customer complaints monthly. The airline further stated that the data published in the survey by AirHelp does not report the sample size from India and neither takes into account the methodology or compensation guidelines used by the global aviation industry.

According to IndiGo, this casts doubt on the report's credibility. As India's most preferred airline, IndiGo refutes the findings of this survey and reiterates its promise of an on-time, affordable, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience for its customers.

IndiGo's performance and market share

According to the DGCA data, during the nine-month period (January-September), budget carrier IndiGo carried more than 7.25 crore passengers, clocking a market share of 61.3 per cent. With its fleet of more than 380 aircraft, the airline operates around 2,100 daily flights and connects over 85 domestic destinations and more than 30 international destinations.

Public reaction and IndiGo's plans

The airline's response to the report has been met with mixed reactions. Some passengers have praised the airline for its punctuality and responsive staff, while others have expressed dissatisfaction with the airline's ranking.

Despite the controversy, IndiGo continues to operate and serve its customers, maintaining its commitment to providing an on-time, affordable travel experience. The airline has also unveiled its Stretch Business Class offering, which offers extra legroom, apart from a varied choice menu. IndiGo's share price was down 0.62 percent on Wednesday but up 0.62 percent in the past 5 days. In the past month, the company's stock rose 11.10 percent, while it was up 0.68 percent in the past 6 months. IndiGo's share price was up 54.37 percent in the past year.