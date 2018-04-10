Turbulent times seem to be never-ending for IndiGo Airlines as the carrier has now been accused of offloading a passenger after he complained of mosquitoes on board. Dr. Saurabh Rai was deplaned at the Lucknow airport Monday, April 9, after he reportedly had an altercation with the crew over mosquitoes in the aircraft.

While fellow passengers said that Rai, a surgeon from Bengaluru, was forcibly offloaded from the Indigo flight 6E 541, IndiGo Airlines said that he was aggressive and even used the word "hijack."

"Dr. Rai had initially expressed concern s regarding mosquitoes on board. Before his concern could be addressed, he became aggressive and used threatening language, including the word 'hijack'. He also attempted to instigate other passengers to damage the aircraft," the carrier said in an internal tweet, according to the Deccan Chronicle.