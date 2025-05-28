IndiGo, Adani Airports join hands to flag off ops at Navi Mumbai airport

India's leading airline IndiGo and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd. (AAHL), the country's largest operator of private-public partnership airports, announced on Wednesday that the low-cost carrier will operate 18 flights from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) to over 15 cities from day one of the start of commercial operations.

The 18 daily departures (36 air traffic movements) will be increased to 79 daily departures (158 Air Traffic Movements), including 14 international departures by November 2025, and further scaled up to over 100 daily departures (200 ATMS) by March 2026. By November 2026, the operations will be further built up to 140 daily departures (280 ATMs), including 30 international departures, according to a joint statement issued by the two companies.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said: "IndiGo will be the inaugural airline to operate from NMIA, and we couldn't be more pleased to announce this. Our alliance signals towards achievement of complete operational readiness on both sides to take next steps. This expansion underscores our dedication to catering to the evolving needs of our aspirational travellers and further contributing to the growth of India's booming aviation sector."

Commenting on the partnership, AAHL CEO Arun Bansal said: "We are delighted to announce IndiGo as the first airline partner to commence operations from NMIA. This partnership marks a major step towards confirming NMIA's position as a transfer hub for domestic and international travellers. Together, we are poised to transform travel experience for millions of passengers, providing them both convenience and enhanced travel options. Our collaboration is set to strengthen NMIA's role as an aviation gateway for the region and for travellers nationally and internationally."

The NMIA is set to become India's premier international aviation hub, offering state-of-the-art facilities, best-in-class passenger experience and seamless connectivity. With its strategic location and advanced infrastructure, the NMIA will play a pivotal role in enhancing India's global air travel network, the statement said.

In its initial phase, the NMIA is set to handle 20 million passengers and 0.5 MMT of cargo per annum, with the capacity to serve 90 million passengers and 3.2 MMT of cargo per annum, once it is completed.

IndiGo is committed to expanding its reach by offering both domestic and international destinations from NMIA. To enhance connectivity and convenience for its customers, IndiGo is strategically expanding its network across the country to ensure that airports are accessible to the maximum Indian population. This expansion highlights IndiGo's commitment to delivering a seamless travel experience and enhanced customer convenience, the airline said.

The launch of the NMIA will create a dual-airport system for the financial capital of the country, enabling the decongestion of Mumbai airport and enhancing the overall passenger experience. The augmented capacity offered by both airports will offer unparalleled economic growth for the Mumbai region and Maharashtra. Spanning over 1,160 hectares (2,866 acres), on completion, the airport will feature two parallel runways and state-of-the-art terminal buildings.

The NMIAL is a special-purpose vehicle established for the development, construction, operation, and maintenance of the greenfield international airport project at Navi Mumbai. The NMIAL is a Public Private Partnership (PPP) between Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), a subsidiary of Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL), which holds the majority stake of 74 per cent, while the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO), a Government of Maharashtra undertaking, holds the remaining 26 per cent.

(With inputs from IANS)