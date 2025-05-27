Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a 'proof' swipe at the Opposition, as he stated, addressing a public gathering in Gujarat, that all the military strikes inside Pakistan as well as Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) were recorded on camera this time, just in case anyone at home asks for evidence.

"We destroyed nine terror bases in just 22 minutes. Aur iss baar camera ke samne kiya. Saari vyavastha rakhi thi, taki hamare ghar mein koi saboot na maange (Everything was done on camera this time, preparations were done in advance so that no one at home asks for proof)," PM Modi stated.

He further said that India need not given any evidence this time, as those on the other side of the border are already screaming out their ordeal after the precision strikes by the Indian security forces.

PM Modi's 'proof' jibe at the Opposition comes in the wake of the Congress party raising questions over the 'losses' incurred by Indian Armed Forces during 'Operation Sindoor'.

This time, the Congress-led INDIA bloc has largely refrained from raising direct questions on the military's actions across the border. However, in previous instances like post the surgical strikes in 2016 and the Balakot airstrikes in 2019, they not only slammed the Modi government but also questioned the efficacy of those military operations.

Days after India launched precision strikes inside Pakistan and PoK, in response to the April 22 terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, the Congress and BJP have engaged in a bitter exchange over India's response to Pakistan against its terror tactics.

The Congress has accused the Modi government of hiding details of 'Operation Sindoor' and also lambasted it for 'allowing' United States to meddle into its affairs.

The BJP has however, rejected both the charges, stating that "questioning the government on the military operation amounts to questioning the forces" and added that the understanding was reached after Pakistan made the first move seeking cessation of military action.

Earlier, the armed forces in their routine briefings about India's military strikes shared the video footage as well as before and after images, highlighting how the key terror bases and installations were turned into ruins.

Addressing the gathering on the 20th anniversary of Gujarat Urban Development, PM Modi also drew a metaphor and said, "No matter how healthy the body is, if one thorn pricks it, the whole body becomes troubled." "We have decided to remove that thorn," he said referring to India's firm and resolute retaliation to Pakistan's abetment to terror on Indian soil.

(With inputs from IANS)